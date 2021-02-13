Governor eases restrictions allowing The Whiskey Lounge to prepare for more customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Whiskey Lounge in Midtown has been limited to only making drinks for a maximum of 18 people, this becoming a major challenge.

On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. This was possible after the Silver State has continued to fight the spread and ramp up vaccinations. For owner Russell Ohl he said this is the light at the end of the tunnel, but he added the light is still very far away.

“I’m extremely nervous, there is just so much uncertainty in the world and it doesn’t seem like they have the virus under control,” Ohl said. “As long as it is out there, I feel like the powers that be will have the opportunity to shut everything down if they need to.”

At The Whiskey Lounge, their maximum capacity is at 78, but 35% percent of that is only about 25. Ohl said this isn’t a big change for his business, but something that beneficial is having his parties go from four to six people at each table.

“It’s just not where we need to be. For each and every hospitality business, their business model is based on a certain amount of square footage per seating,” said Ohl.

Cameron Walker is one of Ohl’s customers and he said so many people have been isolated and the easing of restriction could also help our economy get back on its feet.

“It’s good to see that we are moving in the right direction,” Walker said.

Ohl said what began as a 14-day flattening of the curve has turned into almost a 14-month struggle.

“I don’t even say day to day anymore, it’s really moment by moment because the Governor at any moment can say okay that’s enough,” said Ohl.

Ohl is hopeful that our city will emerge stronger.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.