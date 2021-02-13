Feds: Nevada prisons to stop discrimination of HIV inmates

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities say Nevada has agreed to stop discriminatory practices affecting prison inmates with the virus that causes AIDS.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced that a settlement with the state Department of Corrections followed findings that inmates with HIV were unjustifiably isolated and segregated from other inmates; that they were denied jobs including food service; and that officials failed to keep HIV status confidential.

A Justice Department investigation concluded in 2016 that a prison’s “house alike-house alone” policy stigmatized inmates with HIV. The agreement calls for training on HIV and disability discrimination and the creation of a grievance procedure.

