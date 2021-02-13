Advertisement

Feds: Nevada prisons to stop discrimination of HIV inmates

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities say Nevada has agreed to stop discriminatory practices affecting prison inmates with the virus that causes AIDS.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced that a settlement with the state Department of Corrections followed findings that inmates with HIV were unjustifiably isolated and segregated from other inmates; that they were denied jobs including food service; and that officials failed to keep HIV status confidential.

A Justice Department investigation concluded in 2016 that a prison’s “house alike-house alone” policy stigmatized inmates with HIV. The agreement calls for training on HIV and disability discrimination and the creation of a grievance procedure.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses Nevadans on Feb. 11, 2021, three days before the statewide pause...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions, increases capacity limits for some businesses
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Imann Natt-Singh, 22, on Thursday.
Sun Valley man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend
Walmart and Sam's Club offering COVID vaccinations appointments starting Feb. 12.
N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

Restaurants and bars
Nevada restaurants, bars welcome eased restrictions
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 21 recoveries, 3 deaths
Major League Baseball announces new minor league alignment for 2021
The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, blue building on the left, is seen along the...
Blue hotel tower on Vegas Strip sold to Koch Industries arm