Ex-Tahoe youth football president to prison for child sex

RENO, Nev. - A former ski instructor and ex-president of a youth football league at Lake Tahoe has been sentenced to more than four years in prison on charges related to sex acts with a child.

The Sierra Sun reports Anthony Coronado-Smith, former president of the Truckee Pop Warner league, was sentenced last week.

He pleaded no contest earlier to sexual battery, using a minor for sex acts and annoying or molesting a child.

Police arrested Coronado-Smith in June 2019, citing evidence of numerous electronic items related to his communication with juveniles. In addition to youth football, he was a ski instructor at Northstar and taught golf at Lahontan Golf Club.

