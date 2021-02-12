Sun Valley man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man is behind bars in Washoe County for allegedly abusing his girlfriend over an extended period of time.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Imann Natt-Singh, 22, on Thursday.

Deputies were called to a local hospital shortly after midnight on February 11. Investigators say the woman they spoke with had injuries consistent with repeated abuse, including injuries that appeared to be from being struck with various objects.

Natt-Singh is currently charged with three felony counts of Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, three felony counts of Domestic Battery by Strangulation, two felony counts of First Degree Kidnapping, one felony count of Child Abuse, three gross misdemeanor counts of False Imprisonment related to Domestic Battery, and one gross misdemeanor count of Intercepting/Interrupting a call to 911.

If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, there are several local organizations that you can call for help:

Crisis Support Services of Northern Nevada: 800-992-5757

Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150

Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466

Sierra Community House, Incline Village: 800-736-1060

Temporary Protection Order Office: 775-328-3127

