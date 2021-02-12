Incline Village schools delayed Friday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - In a message sent to families Thursday night, the Washoe County School District announced that all schools in Incline Village will be on a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 12th. Several winter storms are moving into the area, prompting the need for caution in some areas. District officials cite possible hazardous and icy road conditions as the reason for the delay.

Winter bus stops will be in effect.

