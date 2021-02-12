Helping utilities detect wildfires early

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November 2018, the Camp Fire roared through the Sierra Forest, killing 84 and destroying much of the town of Paradise, California. The cause was traced to Pacific Gas and Electric power lines.

It wasn’t the first time high voltage lines had been blamed for a wildfire but it spurred renewed efforts to prevent this kind of thing happening. Utilities have been increasing their prevention efforts ever since.

In our area, NV Energy has taken the step of warning customers of possible power shutdowns in the Tahoe Basin ahead of troublesome weather and they’ve worked to reduce vegetation below its lines using hand crew and even brush eating goats.

Still, power lines remain a concern especially in high winds.

In November of this year, the Pinehaven Fire destroyed five homes, damaged others and drove hundreds from their homes in west Reno. Investigators found no evidence high voltage lines in the area had failed nor lacked proper maintenance. They did, however, conclude the cause was an ionization between the lines causing an arc flash. NV Energy disputes those findings.

One thing everyone can agree upon is that early detection of an ignition source can make a big difference in any wildfire. And that’s the aim of a system developed by a local high tech firm.

Cybersecurity is the focus of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s “Binary Armor.” It was designed and has been used to protect utilities from the kind of hacking that threatened the water system of a Florida town this past week.

But, the company says, combined with cameras and other sensors, can be used to detect the kinds of power line failures that can trigger wild fires.

“Cameras, weather stations, any other kind of sensory equipment and then, of course, Binary Armor securing all of that and allow you to have communication back and forth and alerts without the fear of anything malicious happening.” says Peter Fischer, Senior Director of the firm’s cybersecurity programs.

Fischer is quick to add that Sierra Nevada has reviewed the investigation of the Pinehaven Fire, sees no failure by anyone involved and would not argue that their system would have necessarily made a difference. It is, he says, just one more tool available to utilities, one that has in the past two years been in use elsewhere.

We asked NV Energy for a comment. They responded with a statement saying they are “committed to the safety of a its customers, environment and employees and are always evaluating new tools and programs to protect the communities we serve from the risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.”

