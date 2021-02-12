Advertisement

Carson City School District shares the ‘love’ with churros, strawberry milk

Students in the Carson City School District got a special Valentine's Day surprise Friday.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in the Carson City School District got a special Valentine’s Day treat Friday in the form of raspberry-filled churros, strawberry milk, and pizza.

In a press release, the school district said in part, “Although more traditionally known for his signature bow and arrow, Cupid donned a chef’s hat earlier today in Carson City.”

The district cited an unusual past 11 months for students and wanting to bring them some joy this Valentine’s Day.

School officials said students used common Valentine’s Day Conversation Heart colloquialisms to describe the treats, saying it was the “Best Day,” “Super Cool,” or these are “All Mine!” And in another student’s opinion, “It tastes like the fair.”

