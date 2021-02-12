Blue hotel tower on Vegas Strip sold to Koch Industries arm

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An unfinished blue-glass tower that has been under construction for 15 years on the Las Vegas Strip has been sold to a real estate affiliate of Koch Industries, in partnership with the original property developer.

Koch Real Estate Investments announced Thursday it acquired the 67-story property with Fontainebleau Development.

The hotel began construction as the Fontainebleau in 2006, but work stopped when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession. It was renamed Drew Las Vegas after a Miami-based investment firm bought it for $600 million in 2017. Terms of this week’s sale weren’t disclosed.

The company says the property is 75% complete.

