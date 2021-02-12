Adult softball and kickball to resume in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The cities of Reno and Sparks announced Friday that the Nevada Department of Business & Industry has approved adult spring softball and kickball leagues.

“We are excited to begin adult softball leagues again,” said Tony Pehle, Acting Parks and Recreation Director in Sparks. “We will be strictly following all current state COVID-19 guidelines to make league-play as safe as possible.”

Online and in-person registration for Sparks softball runs through March 13, 2021, with no late registration period, so teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible. League play will tentatively begin on April 5.

Registration for softball and kickball in Reno is currently open to all regular divisions, and will close on March 13, 2021. If residents can’t register online, they can do so in person at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, or by calling 775-334-2262.

Those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible, so that organizers have a good idea of participation numbers and can adhere to the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The City of Reno said safety measures include 30 minutes between games to allow teams to safely enter and exit.

For more information about registering, click below:

Reno Softball

Reno Kickball

Sparks Softball - Click on Adult Sports. In person registration will be held at the Alf Sorenson Community Center, 1400 Baring Blvd in Sparks. For more information and registration assistance, call the Parks and Recreation office at 353-2385 or email sportsinfo@cityofsparks.us.

