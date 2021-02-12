Adult acne and diet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of acne in advertisements, articles and reference books are usually associated with teenagers.

But for Rachel Austin it’s a skin problem that’s followed her into adulthood.

“And then I was perfectly clear,” says Rachel. “I didn’t have a blackhead for 8 years. Then I had my child, and that went away,” she says.

Rachel says you can’t see her face where she tends to breakout because of her mask. But she says it’s there and tends to crop up once a month. While her acne could be attributed to hormones, which isn’t uncommon, a new study out of France suggests diet may contribute to the problem.

The study of 24,000 adults who kept a food diary showed a significant number who consumed certain foods tended to have adult acne.

“They found that typically the western diet,” says Dr. Cindy Lamerson with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “High in sugars, the glycemic indexes high. And high in fat and sugary beverages and milk, were associated with adult acne,” she says.

Dr. Lamerson says the study did not link consuming sugary drinks, dairy products or fatty foods and acne. She says more studies need to be done to prove or disprove that theory.

What she does say, the western diet has been linked to heart disease, diabetes and other health conditions.

For adult acne patients, keep track of what is being consumed. If the condition subsides when a decrease or elimination of the foods takes place, a change in the daily diet may be warranted.

Dr. Lamerson says adult acne is not just relegated to adult women and their hormonal cycles, adult men can suffer from it too. And they too should take a look at their diet.

