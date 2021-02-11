Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will speak on Nevada’s next step in the fight against coronavirus Thursday afternoon, it comes as the statewide pause is set to expire this weekend.

In January Governor Sisolak extended the restrictions for another 30 days citing a high rate of spread and strain on hospitals. Amid the state’s restrictions businesses in Virginia City are working on new ways to bring a much needed boost to the Comstock.

Business owners are teaming up for “Everyone is a Local at Night”. Every third Thursday of the month some Virginia City businesses will stay open past their normal closing time.

This is in hopes people will experience the Comstock for more than just a day visit. According to the Virginia City Tourism Commission tourism revenue is down 20% this year, however some sectors, such as restaurants and saloons are experiencing as much as a 50% decrease over the last year.

An event center, Piper’s Opera House says its been struggling during the pandemic. The campaign will bring more people to their third Thursday a month bingo night.

Whitney Brunson says, “It really provides a great atmosphere for this town, you know if you have more than one merchant open, it kind of brings this town alive.”

She continued, “It’s a team effort up here, you know we are such a small little town not even a mile long, so anything we can do to help and kind of band together is great.”

Owner of Sugarloaf Mountain Motel, Candace Pitts says she’s excited to take part in the local campaign. Pitts will offer a discounted overnight rate.

“I think it will draw a lot of people. A lot of people unfortunately think the town closes down at 5 p.m. and there is nothing to do. So this is a great push for them to realize that there is still a lot to do.” She added, “We know it’s going to make a big difference.”

Brunson and Pitts hope Governor Sisolak will ease restrictions to at least 50% capacity.

“Everyone is a Local at Night begins” February 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For a list of the participating businesses and unique specials click here.

