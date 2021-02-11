Advertisement

Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign

Some businesses will stay open later for shopping, deals, and more
Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign.
Virginia City businesses team up for new campaign.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:38 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will speak on Nevada’s next step in the fight against coronavirus Thursday afternoon, it comes as the statewide pause is set to expire this weekend.

In January Governor Sisolak extended the restrictions for another 30 days citing a high rate of spread and strain on hospitals. Amid the state’s restrictions businesses in Virginia City are working on new ways to bring a much needed boost to the Comstock.

Business owners are teaming up for “Everyone is a Local at Night”. Every third Thursday of the month some Virginia City businesses will stay open past their normal closing time.

This is in hopes people will experience the Comstock for more than just a day visit. According to the Virginia City Tourism Commission tourism revenue is down 20% this year, however some sectors, such as restaurants and saloons are experiencing as much as a 50% decrease over the last year.

An event center, Piper’s Opera House says its been struggling during the pandemic. The campaign will bring more people to their third Thursday a month bingo night.

Whitney Brunson says, “It really provides a great atmosphere for this town, you know if you have more than one merchant open, it kind of brings this town alive.”

She continued, “It’s a team effort up here, you know we are such a small little town not even a mile long, so anything we can do to help and kind of band together is great.”

Owner of Sugarloaf Mountain Motel, Candace Pitts says she’s excited to take part in the local campaign. Pitts will offer a discounted overnight rate.

“I think it will draw a lot of people. A lot of people unfortunately think the town closes down at 5 p.m. and there is nothing to do. So this is a great push for them to realize that there is still a lot to do.” She added, “We know it’s going to make a big difference.”

Brunson and Pitts hope Governor Sisolak will ease restrictions to at least 50% capacity.

“Everyone is a Local at Night begins” February 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For a list of the participating businesses and unique specials click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police arrested Miguel Vargas-Cortez for allegedly beating a man who exposed himself in...
Man beat with baseball bat in Sparks following alleged lewd acts
Walmart and Sam's Club offering COVID vaccinations appointments starting Feb. 12.
N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
Calif. man tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving 2nd vaccine dose
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak to hold press conference Thursday on COVID-19 response

Latest News

The course is dedicated to helping you develop the skills you need to create, maintain, and...
Free, 30-day Global Hope Challenge launches in Reno
$6.5 million for rent relief in Washoe County
$6.5 million for rent relief in Washoe County
Angie Taylor
From the College Basketball Court to School Board Leader
Hopeful Cities logo, an iFred project.
Free, 30-day Global Hope Challenge launches in Reno