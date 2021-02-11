Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Sparks Police arrested Miguel Vargas-Cortez for allegedly beating a man who exposed himself in...
Man beat with baseball bat in Sparks following alleged lewd acts
Walmart and Sam's Club offering COVID vaccinations appointments starting Feb. 12.
N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak to hold press conference Thursday on COVID-19 response
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
Calif. man tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving 2nd vaccine dose

Latest News

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 85 new cases
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused...
Jags’ Meyer defends hiring ex-Iowa coach accused of racism