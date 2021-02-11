Spanish Springs car burglary suspect photos released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released photos of a suspect who they think was a vehicle burglar in Spanish Springs Valley and of a woman seen with him.

The vehicle burglaries happened between the Spanish Springs airstrip and northwest of Calle de la Plata. The burglar smashed windows and stole items like a computer iPad, power tools, binoculars and wallets.

The sheriff’s office estimates the loss in the tens of thousands of dollars.

A man used credit cards stolen in the burglaries at convenience stores, casinos and a fast-food restaurant. Surveillance images show the man accompanied by a woman. The sheriff’s office believes the man is a suspect and the woman is a person of interest.

The suspect appears to be using an older, dark sedan with a distinct gray patch on the hood. He wears a trucker hat with a California bear pattern and also wears a dark Carhartt hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-50135.

