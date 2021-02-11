Advertisement

Spanish Springs car burglary suspect photos released

These photos from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office show the bear pattern on the trucker hat...
These photos from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office show the bear pattern on the trucker hat worn by a suspect in vehicle burglaries in Spanish Springs.(Washoe County sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released photos of a suspect who they think was a vehicle burglar in Spanish Springs Valley and of a woman seen with him.

The vehicle burglaries happened between the Spanish Springs airstrip and northwest of Calle de  la Plata. The burglar smashed windows and stole items like a computer iPad, power tools, binoculars and wallets.

The sheriff’s office estimates the loss in the tens of thousands of dollars.

A man used credit cards stolen in the burglaries at convenience stores, casinos and a fast-food restaurant. Surveillance images show the man accompanied by a woman. The sheriff’s office believes the man is a suspect and the woman is a person of interest.

The suspect appears to be using an older, dark sedan with a distinct gray patch on the hood. He wears a trucker hat with a California bear pattern and also wears a dark Carhartt hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-50135.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released photographs of a suspect in Spanish Springs car...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released photographs of a suspect in Spanish Springs car burglaries. The woman with him is considered a person of interest.(Washoe County Sheriff'sOffice)

Most Read

Sparks Police arrested Miguel Vargas-Cortez for allegedly beating a man who exposed himself in...
Man beat with baseball bat in Sparks following alleged lewd acts
Thousands of Americans are waiting for decisions in their cases to access Social Security...
The Long Wait: Americans stuck waiting months for disability benefit decisions
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run identified
Man found dead on Tybo Ave. identified; reward offered in case
The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses

Latest News

Original dirt and grass from inaugural season gets torn up, donated to area fields
Greater Nevada Field starts its renovation
IRS 1040 Form
2020: A complex tax year
A 2020 IRS 1040 Tax Return Form
2020: A complicated tax year
Walmart and Sam's Club offering COVID vaccinations appointments starting Feb. 12.
N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine