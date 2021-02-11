Reno Aces announce affiliation agreement with Arizona Diamondbacks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great news for Reno Aces fans. The team announced Thursday they have accepted an affiliate invitation from the Arizona Diamondbacks, which means professional baseball will stay in the Biggest Little City for at least 10 more years.

“We are overjoyed to continue our longstanding partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Aces president Eric Edelstein. “Northern Nevada is fortunate to have such incredible Major League partners, and our entire community has earned this opportunity to represent Triple-A Baseball in the new Major League Player Development system.”

The Aces will remain Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, having been together since Reno’s inaugural 2009 season. Since then, six of Arizona’s 12 All Stars have spent significant time with Reno.

“It’s a privilege to host professional baseball in Reno and watch baseball dreams come true for our players right here in the Biggest Little City,” said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. “I am most excited for our fans, this agreement assures ten more years of #Aceball!”

Major League Baseball has restructured the Minor League Baseball system, following September’s expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement between the two.

Under the PDL system, Major League Baseball will govern all aspects of Minor League Baseball.

Minor League Baseball will feature 120 teams competing across four levels – Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A.

Additional information on the 2021 schedule, league structure and tickets will be announced soon. Click here for more information on potential players in 2021, new manager Blake Lalli and ticket plans.

