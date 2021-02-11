Greater Nevada Field starts its renovation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The original field at Greater Nevada Field is no more.

“We’ve got a solid 12 years out of (the field) between baseball, weddings, corporate batting practices, and having soccer for four years,” said Reno Aces Head Groundskeeper, Leah Withrow.

Now the field is due for an upgrade.

Withrow has been working on the stadium’s makeover - down to the last detail - since July.

“(I’ve been) testing all of the soils, and sod options. It was a rigorous process and we went through all of it the best we could and I think we chose the best materials possible,” she said.

The technology that goes into a world-class baseball facility evolves over time. The surface fans are used to seeing was up to speed for the Aces inaugural season in 2009.

The old grass has been scalped off. The sand and dirt layers are also out. Withrow found better options for 2021.

“Pretty much all major league infields have the same infield dirt and we want to keep up with that standard as well.”

The new dirt is called Dura-Edge - a mix for the infield that consists of a more up-to-date sand, silt, and clay ratio.

“The goal of picking the grass was to make sure it was the same quality in August as it is in December,” said Withrow.

The Aces will play on 365 Kentucky Bluegrass - which should grow 365 days a year.

Fans and players will notice a difference.

“The grading will help ball play-ability and safety. That’s obviously our number one priority is making sure we don’t have too hard of a surface or too soft of a surface,” said Withrow.

The old field isn’t going to waste. All 2,000 tons of it will find new homes. The grass is headed to compost. The sand is going to area golf courses. And the dirt is on its way to high schools and community colleges for their upcoming baseball seasons.

