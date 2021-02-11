Free, 30-day Global Hope Challenge launches in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit that wants to help you live your most successful life is raising awareness about the importance of hope in Reno and across the globe.

“No matter what people are experiencing, they can always find their way from hopelessness to hope.”

Kathryn Goetzke is the Founder of the International Foundation of Research and Education (iFred). She knows from personal experience the consequences being hopeless can bring.

“My dad was a retail banker and when I was 18 he died by suicide, and I spent my whole life trying to help and support him and unfortunately wasn’t able to,” Goetzke said, “Then I had my own attempt in my 20s and I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety, depression, PTSD, all of these things.”

That’s when she created the Hopeful Cities project and Global Hope Challenge to teach people in northern Nevada and worldwide the skills to live a better life.

Goetzke added, “The more hopeful you are, the more likely you are to do great in sports, to graduate, to not be addicted to drugs, and to have great relationships. It’s just a really easy way to start learning about hope and integrating it into life.”

Her five keys for hope include:

-Managing the stress response

-Fostering habits of happiness

-Taking inspired action

-Cultivating your hope network

_Overcoming challenges to hope.

She teaches all five skills in her 30-day course.

“It’s up to individuals to do the exercises and practice it and it’s a lot of rewiring of our brain and things we’re taught, so it’s a process.”

As anxiety, depression, and suicide continue to increase, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goetzke says you can take control of your feelings and grow into the best version of yourself.

The free, 30-day challenge officially kicks off in Reno on Monday, March 1, 2021. To learn more and sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.