Caltrans warns of winter weather delays in the Sierra

Caltrans is warning drivers to expect delays in the Sierra as crews prepare for another round of snow.(Caltrans Traffic Camera)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans is reminding drivers of possible delays in the Sierra as crews prepare for another winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday. About a foot of snow is expected in higher elevations and rain is expected in the valley.

In a press released, Caltrans said: Given anticipated periods of inclement weather, coupled with heavy traffic and chain controls, motorists are advised to expect lengthy travel delays in the Sierra.

Officials also said ski resort parking lots are expected to fill quickly this President’s Day weekend and drivers should be prepared to be turned away when lots reach capacity.

To follow weather alerts in our area, click here. You can also see the forecast here.

