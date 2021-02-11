Bill passed providing $50 million in grants for Nevada small businesses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak released a statement Thursday following the passage of Assembly Bill 106 which provides an additional $50 million in grants for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic, Nevada’s small businesses have been hit the hardest and have been struggling every single day. Small businesses are going to be the key to our economic recovery, which I why I asked the Legislature to prioritize passing an additional $50 million for the PETS program.

I cannot thank Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Speaker Jason Frierson, Chairman Chris Brooks and Chairwoman Maggie Carlton enough for making this critical piece of legislation a priority. This additional funding will ensure that more than 9,000 businesses can be helped by the PETS program, making it the largest small business program in our State’s history.

Providing small businesses with resources they need to grow and thrive isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue, it’s an issue that affects all of us. I’m incredibly proud to work with the Legislature to do everything we can to keep business afloat and people employed in this challenging time.

I’m looking forward to singing this bill as soon as possible, so we can get much needed help to small business owners immediately.”

Speaker Jason Frierson also released a statement saying in part:

Nevadans are in crisis and we need to lead them through it. We have taken remarkable steps in the first 10 days of session to keep people in their homes, pay their bills, and now with this vote today, helping Nevada’s small business get back on their feet.

According to the governor’s office, the PETS program has approved over 4,500 applications to support small businesses and non-profit organizations across the State of Nevada. AB 106 will bring total funding for the program to more than $100 million, making it the largest small business assistance program in Nevada history.

Governor Sisolak plans to sign AB 106 next week.

More information on the PETS program can be found here.

