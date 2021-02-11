After a century Fallon Theater looks to the future

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - December 30, 1920, what was then the Rex Theater opened its doors, an event that even drew the governor. On the bill that night, the silent classic Humoresque. It would be followed by decades of vaudeville acts, movies--by the 30′s with sound, entertaining generations, including--in my youth--this reporter.

There was a time when its competition included another theater down the street. What was once the Lawana showed its last feature decades ago. Today it’s a church. What was once the Roper Drive In is an empty lot west of town. Today many of us watch Hollywood’s latest releases on streaming platforms and there’s a multiplex on the edge of town. Together they’re the big draws and stiff competition.

Some might question the need to save the old theater. A group of local residents felt otherwise.

“First off, it’s a main anchor for this main street besides being a historic building,” says Mike Berney of the non -profit Fallon Community Inc., “but also (we wanted to save it) for the community.”

So, it’s operated by the non-profit with sustaining memberships. Fundraisers also help. There’s one planned for this Saturday, Feb. 13, a 5-K run starting at 9 a.m. at the theater.

I spent many nights of my youth in this theater and like Mike Berney and others I have a lot of memories here, but the effort to save this theater is about more than nostalgia.

Years ago, as it’s owner retired, a local optometrist--who didn’t grow up here--stepped in and bought it. Stu Richardson’s purchase gave he and others time to launch Fallon Community Theater Inc. and with the city and the county’s backing apply for community development grants to make needed upgrades, but it’s salvation has been a community project.

The building itself--designed by noted Nevada architect Fredrick deLongchamps--survived a succession of earthquakes in 1954. It’s showing some of its age, but also the work of those dedicated to its preservation. New carpet was donated and installed by a local casino. Others helped paint the walls, install new seats, reupholster others. A seismic retrofit and new roofing are next.

Its projection system though, is up-to-date digital. Movies are still the main attraction and--here’s a surprise--most are free.

“The only ones we charge admission on are the first-run movies,” says Berney, “because we have pay for those so we have to do that. We get by on concessions, donations, and those sustaining memberships. “

So, is there a future for this historic theater in the next century?

The answer from these people seems to be yes.

”I honestly think yes, it will be here. It will be interesting to see what format is here, what they’ll be using it for.”

It might be holograms by then.

“I don’t know, maybe yeah.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.