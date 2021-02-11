Advertisement

$6.5 million for rent relief in Washoe County

Tenants say, “This will help put food on their tables”
By Abel Garcia
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 has taken a lot from Lorrain Turner Spring including members of her family. It has been a journey that is changing her life forever.

“Financially it has been a struggle on everybody, the food, the jobs, everything,” Turner Spring said.

Turner Spring said that her life took a drastic turn at the beginning of March last year. She had to move six different times and she ended up on our streets without a roof over her head.

“My main challenge was finding a place to live where I could just go to,” Turner Spring

Turner Spring suffers from disabilities and she lives on her own. She said surviving during COVID-19 is far from easy.

“COVID-19 has been a rough thing on everybody,” Turner Spring explained.

Washoe County is working on providing relief. Gabrielle Enfield, Washoe County Grant Administrator said they have received more than $6.5 million from the United States Treasury to help those in need, like Turner Spring.

“Provide not just to the individual families and households that are in need but also to the landlords and to contribute economically to the community,” said Enfield.

Turner Spring said we need more of these types of programs.

“Throughout the years I have seen a great need for the homeless population and low income,” explained Turner Spring.

The county passing over the federal grant to the Reno Housing Authority to allow them to continue their rental assistance program. Amy Jones, Executive Director of Reno Housing Authority said this comes at a perfect time, just as their previous program ended in February.

“It gives these families peace of mind so they are able to pay medical expenses and put food on their table when they otherwise may not have done that cause they couldn’t pay rent,” said Jones.

Reno Housing Authority provided thousands of families more than eight million dollars of relief last year and they plan to continue as the challenges go on.

Tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments or need help paying utilities can visit housing.nv.gov to begin the application process. You can also call 2-1-1 for more information.

