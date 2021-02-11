2020: A complicated tax year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now is the time to start collecting paperwork to file 2020 taxes.

Changes in employment, COVID, and stimulus checks may make this tax season like no other.

That’s why accountant Ralph Hartmann recommends this:

“Wait until next week,” says Hartmann with Hartmann and Associates. “The latter part of next week. The IRS should up and running,” he says.

The IRS begins taking returns on Friday, February 12, 2020. Two weeks later than what is traditional. Hartmann says if a stimulus check was received, make sure the exact amount is listed. The line is on the tax form, Taxes do not have to be paid on the stimulus check. But if the amount is under-estimated, the IRS will send money. However, the agency will soon catch the error.

“That amount is not yours and you will get a letter from the IRS. The computers catch it, this is all done by computers,” says Hartmann.

The story is different on unemployment benefits, taxes need to be paid on that money. For that: a 1099G is needed. It will come from the state. But with fraud reported by DETR, some Nevada residents may get a 1099G indicating unemployment was sent to them, despite the fact, that money was never filed for or received. That scenario needs to be addressed immediately.

“File,” says Hartmann. “Not just with the unemployment office DETR. But they also have to file with the Federal Trade Commission. They also have to file with the local police. They also have to file with the IRS telling them their ID has been stolen,” he says. If you worked in another state, you’ll be getting a W-2 form from the employer.

If you received unemployment from another state a 1099G will be sent as well.

If the state has an income tax, both state and federal taxes need to be paid on the money.

If you don’t typically pay for someone to do your taxes, because of the complications and intricacies this year, you may want to break down and find someone to help you.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.