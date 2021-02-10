WCSD works to create anti-racism environment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the board voted to adopt a WCSD Board Resolution that states discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated, resolving to create a system-wide commitment to creating an unbiased, inclusive, and anti-racist society through education.

The district acknowledged that recent social injustices throughout our nation have prompted community protests, as well as COVID-19 highlighting inequities locally regarding basic needs, health care, and education that affect different groups of people disproportionately.

“We can’t sit back when something so important for the time that we’re in is happening and impacting our people,” Dr. Angie Taylor, Board President of the WCSD said, “We are a majority-minority district. That means more of the students in our district are not white kids.”

The anti-racism resolution includes having an equality champion in each school, creating brave spaces for students, and having trained staff to talk about suicidal thoughts, bullying, discrimination, and harassment. It includes increased access to anti-racism course work, like lessons on Native American culture and a proposed ethnic course study.

Dr. Taylor added, “We want to be on the right side of history. You can’t sit back and let something so significant that impacts such a large percentage of your students go unapproached, and not provide our teachers, our educators, our administrators with the tools that they need.”

The district is focused on closing opportunity gaps, welcoming and valuing all families, accountability, and building an inclusive culture.

The next step is to finalize the draft action plan with the equity task force and district leaders. Trustees say they understand that this is just the beginning; it’s not a quick fix and it will take a lot of effort.

