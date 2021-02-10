Advertisement

The Row kicks-off Chinese New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year Celebrations February 10th to 20th
Celebrations will take place between Feb 10th to 20th
Celebrations will take place between Feb 10th to 20th(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:04 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Row will launch its Chinese New Year celebrations Tuesday. Its expecting to sell out on its hotel rooms this week with Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day weekend too.

Beginning Tuesday people can ring in the Year of the Ox and dive into the Chinese culture with traditional cuisines and experiences. The Row said many of its guests come from northern California and this popular event will bring an economic boost to the area.

“Looking forward to a nice influx, we are supposed to have a little bit of weather, but we are looking forward to people getting here early and staying late.”

The Row said workers are provided PPE, plexiglass will separate employees and guests, hand sanitizer and social distancing decals will be present.

For more information click here.

