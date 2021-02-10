Advertisement

Suspect in Circus Circus murder sentenced to life without parole

(KOLO)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man accused in the murder of a 37-year-old mother from Ohio at the Circus Circus was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

22-year-old Tevin Johnson is convicted of murdering Amber Morris in her hotel room on the morning of Friday, July 19, 2019. Morris was in Reno with her husband and sister.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Johnson entering and leaving Morris’ room on the day of the killing.

Johnson is charged with Murder, Sexual Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

