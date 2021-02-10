Advertisement

Sparks Police arrest suspect in graffiti vandalism

Cristian Rodriguez
Cristian Rodriguez(Sparks Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Detectives from the Regional Gang Unit have identified a suspect in the graffiti vandalism of several homes in Sparks.

On the morning of January 19, 2021, residents on Glen Molly and Glen Martin found their homes and vehicles tagged with graffiti. That area is southeast of the intersection of Baring Boulevard and North McCarren.

The Regional Gang Unit detective was able to connect the graffiti to a subject who had previously vandalized areas of Reno.

The suspect, Christian Rodriguez was interviewed and subsequently arrested. The cumulative damage from the Sparks vandalism totaled $8,800 which raises the case to a felony. Rodriguez is now charged with one felony count of Graffiti and he is charged with violating probation for a previous unrelated conviction.

