Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport announces non-stop flights to Charlotte

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(RTIA)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday announced non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Airport officials said American Airlines will fly the 128-seat Airbus A319 non-stop between Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) and Reno-Tahoe International (RNO), the first such recorded service in RNO’s history.

The new flights begin June 3.

CLT is American’s fifth hub, along with Dallas (DFW), Phoenix (PHX), Chicago (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX), with non-stop flights from RNO, officials said.

Departure times for the daily, seasonal service are:

CLT - RNO RNO - CLT

8:20 p.m.                                          10:55 p.m.

Charlotte flights are available through September 7 but could be extended based on passenger demand.

