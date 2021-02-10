Advertisement

Prescribed burning Wednesday southwest of Reno

Prescribed burning operations Wednesday southwest of Reno.
Prescribed burning operations Wednesday southwest of Reno.(Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect to see some smoke in South Reno Wednesday as crews continue prescribed burning efforts in the Whites Creek area.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, smoke will also be visible from Highway 580 in the Mount Rose/Galena area.

Local fire agencies are aware of the prescribed burning and you are asked not to report it.

According to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, “prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat.”

