Overnight lane closures on EB I-80 in Sparks for bridge maintenance

Overnight ramp and lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sparks...
Overnight ramp and lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sparks Wednesday, Feb. 10.(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers will see lane closures Wednesday evening on eastbound I-80 in Sparks.

Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be doing routine maintenance of interstate bridge surfaces.

The following closures will be in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 3 a.m. Thursday Feb. 11.

  • Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from the spaghetti bowl to the Pyramid Way interchange.
  • The Rock Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed. A detour will be available to access eastbound I-80 via East Fourth Street/Prater Way.
  • Speed limits on eastbound I-80 reduced to 55mph.

Drivers should anticipate minimal travel delays.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

