Overnight lane closures on EB I-80 in Sparks for bridge maintenance

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers will see lane closures Wednesday evening on eastbound I-80 in Sparks.

Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be doing routine maintenance of interstate bridge surfaces.

The following closures will be in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 3 a.m. Thursday Feb. 11.

Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from the spaghetti bowl to the Pyramid Way interchange.

The Rock Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed. A detour will be available to access eastbound I-80 via East Fourth Street/Prater Way.

Speed limits on eastbound I-80 reduced to 55mph.

Drivers should anticipate minimal travel delays.

