N. Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies administering COVID vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies through a new federal retail pharmacy program.

Ten Northern Nevada Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are among 1,000 locations in 22 states receiving federal vaccine allocations this week. They include:

Walmart - 2425 E 2nd. St., Reno

Walmart - 4855 Kietzke Ln., Reno

Walmart - 155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy., Reno

Sam’s Club - 4835 Kietzke Ln., Reno

Walmart - 3200 Market St., Carson City

Walmart - 3770 US Highway 395 S, Carson City

Walmart - 2333 Reno Hwy., Fallon

Walmart - 1550 Newlands Dr. E., Fernley

Walmart - 3010 Potato Rd., Winnemucca

Walmart - 2944 Mountain City Hwy., Elko

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Nevada, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

“As we continue the largest and most complex vaccination rollout in our nation’s history, I am glad the State of Nevada will work collaboratively with the federal government, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as our federal allocation allows,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “This program will help provide convenient, community-based locations for Nevadans to access the vaccine.”

Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. The pharmacies will begin administering vaccines Feb. 12.

To see if you are eligible to get the vaccine, click here.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.