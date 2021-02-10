Advertisement

Man found dead on Tybo Ave. identified; reward offered in case

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Tybo Avenue near Nyala Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. They found the body of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Donovan Bartley of Reno.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses
Reno Police badge
Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise
Reno Police investigates a robbery attempt at the Rainbow Market at Vassar and Kietzke.
Reno Police searching for attempted robbery suspect
Thousands of Americans are waiting for decisions in their cases to access Social Security...
The Long Wait: Americans stuck waiting months for disability benefit decisions
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Latest News

Historic courtroom Washoe District Court
COVID'S impact on Washoe District Courts
Historic courtroom Washoe District Courthouse
COVID’S impact on Washoe District Courts
The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter is another notch down.
COVID Risk Meter another notch down
Suspect in Circus Circus murder sentenced to life without parole