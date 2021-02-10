Man found dead on Tybo Ave. identified; reward offered in case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Tybo Avenue near Nyala Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. They found the body of a man, later identified as 24-year-old Donovan Bartley of Reno.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

