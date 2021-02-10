Advertisement

Man beat with baseball bat in Sparks following alleged lewd acts

Sparks Police arrested Miguel Vargas-Cortez for allegedly beating a man who exposed himself in his home on February 9, 2021.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:07 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating an incident where a man was beat with a baseball bat, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home on C Street between 18th and 19th Streets just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. There they found a man, later identified as Seneca Newmoon, with major blunt force injuries to his head that appeared to be life threatening.

According to investigators, Newmoon came to the home intoxicated and was allowed to sleep on the sofa.  He was reportedly an acquaintance of the people who lived in the home. Police say some time later Newmoon entered a bedroom where he made unwanted advances on a woman, and exposed his genitals to her with a 4-year-old child present.

Investigators say Miguel Vargas-Cortez, who is the father of the child, was not home at the time of the incident. He reportedly learned what happened and came home. While Newmoon was asleep, Vargas-Cortez allegedly picked up a baseball bat that was in the room and began beating Newmoon in the head with it.  Newmoon was taken to Renown where he is currently in critical condition.

Vargas-Cortez was arrested for Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.  A second case for Lewdness and Lewdness with a Minor are also being investigated.

