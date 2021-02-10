Local businesses hope restrictions will ease up

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Longer hours and more staff....that’s what many restaurants and bars are hoping to add if Governor Steve Sisolak eases restrictions this week.

The Governor’s 30 day ‘statewide pause mandate ' included a 25% operating capacity for many businesses.

Troy Donson, is the owner and pitmaster of Sparks and Smoke BBQ.

Local businesses hope Governor Sisolak will ease restrictions this weekend. (KOLO)

“At 25%, I can’t afford to hire another person just to keep the tables and chairs clean,” said Donson. “At 50% I’ll have to crunch the numbers and at 60% it’s very doable.”

Sparks and Smoke BBQ moved to it’s new location last year, in hopes of accommodating more guests.

The barbecue joint grew from 9 seats to 42 available seats but for now it’s zero seats with the restrictions in place.

“About 3 weeks after we opened, we were getting a full house everyday at lunch with the waiting line outside,” added Donson. “It was awesome as soon the restrictions came down, ghost town. We probably lost about 85 to 90 percent of our revenue overnight.”

With the rising costs of meat, gloves and masks in the last year, Donson is feeling the pinch in his wallet.

“If it was a normal bar and grill that had frozen food in the back that I could slap on a grill, I’d be serving fast,” explained Donson. “But I have to be a day ahead at least a day ahead. Brisket takes 16 hours, pork butt is 12 to 14 hours.”

In Spanish Springs, Bully’s Sports Bar is also hoping they’ll be able to expand their indoor and outdoor venue, even if it means operating at just 50 percent.

Kevin Scott is the director of operations.

“You need the same crew to run 25% as you do 50% so it’ll be almost all profit because you have fixed costs of people to open up the restaurant, the cooks to prep the food,” said Scott . “So 50% would basically double the business without incurring no more costs.”

Governor Sisolak’s 30 day pause mandate is set to expire this weekend.

If and when the governor does relax restrictions, businesses say they are ready to welcome more customers.

“We’ve kept our staffed and we’re actually still hiring because we want to be ready for 50%, you can’t scramble if they do decide to open us at 50%,” explained Scott. “We have a lot of tables and chairs stacked up, we’re hoping to get those back in place.”

For more on Sparks and Smoke BBQ, click here.

For more on Bully's Sports Bar, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.