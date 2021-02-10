Gov. Sisolak to hold press conference Thursday on COVID-19 response

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to address Nevadans Thursday on COVID-19 response efforts, three days before the statewide pause is set to expire.

The press conference will be held virtually at 4 p.m. and will be aired on KOLO 8 News Now and streamed on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page.

During his last address on January 11, the governor extended the statewide pause another 30 days citing high community spread of COVID-19 and strained hospitals.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.