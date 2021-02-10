Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to hold press conference Thursday on COVID-19 response

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to address Nevadans Thursday on COVID-19 response efforts, three days before the statewide pause is set to expire.

The press conference will be held virtually at 4 p.m. and will be aired on KOLO 8 News Now and streamed on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page.

During his last address on January 11, the governor extended the statewide pause another 30 days citing high community spread of COVID-19 and strained hospitals.

