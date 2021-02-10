Advertisement

COVID Risk Meter another notch down

The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter is another notch down.
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A continuing downward trend in COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations has Washoe County’s COVID-19 Risk Meter moving back another notch.

It’s now at the first nodule of the orange, or high risk area.

City officials and medical professionals were hopeful, yet cautious on Tuesday’s virtual call. They said while the local impact of the virus right now isn’t nearly as devastating as it was over the holidays, that could quickly change.

“While the numbers look great and we’re really moving in a positive direction, if you look at the past as in indication of the future, we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dr. John Hess with Pinnacle Medical Group. “There is a possibility, with the variants, that we could see a substantial rise as early as March or April.”

Dr. Hess added that waves are the nature of epidemics and the continued rollout of the vaccine is the way to reduce them.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted a recently launched phone number Tuesday to help Nevadans schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment over the phone. The Vaccine Call Center also provides county-specific COVID-19 information. Just call 1-800-401-0946.

You can also find information specific to your county here.

