Washoe County School District officially extends the school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced that students will be in class on the three “contingency” days, extending the school year to June 7th, 8th and 9th.

The District has had to cancel three days of instruction this school year, one due to wildfire smoke and two due to heavy snowfall in January.

If the District has further cancelations, the District says it will not add any further days to the schedule. Instead, the District could utilize other options, such as adding minutes to the school day.

The WCSD informed parents by email of the extension of instruction to June 9, 2021. (WCSD)

