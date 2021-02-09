Advertisement

Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother pushing her infant in a stroller was struck by a minivan in California, and the collision was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old mother was walking across a street in Sacramento on Sunday when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and hit both the mother and infant in the stroller. The child was ejected from the stroller onto the street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The mother and her child were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

The mother and baby have been released from the hospital and are recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Honda. They believe the year of Honda Odyssey is between 2003-2007. The vehicle has prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with more information about the driver or the vehicle to call the police.

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was...

Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses
Reno Police badge
Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Reno Police investigates a robbery attempt at the Rainbow Market at Vassar and Kietzke.
Reno Police searching for attempted robbery suspect
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Latest News

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a...
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens, first of former president