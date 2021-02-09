Vegas police: Man killed at gun range tried to steal firearm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police say a 27-year-old man killed by gunfire outside a shooting range last week tried to steal a gun inside before attacking and wounding a police officer with a screwdriver.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters Monday that Marvin Payton Jr. was shot 14 times by a police officer and three employees Friday.

Zimmerman says Officer Andrew Nguyen fired nine shots and it’s not clear how many shots were fired by the employees. They have not been charged with a crime.

The injured officer is recovering from stab wounds and a broken facial bone. Her name wasn’t made public.

