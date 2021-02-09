Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Three storms will affect the region through the weekend. The first will be weak and mild, sliding through on Tuesday. Expect clouds, but only scattered, light showers. The other two storms will move quickly through, but will pack more punch. One will arrive Thursday afternoon and lift out on Friday. The second will arrive over the weekend. Expect Sierra snow and road controls, with valley rain to snow showers. Stay tuned. -Jeff

