Tuesday Web Weather

A weak storm will bring light rain and snow showers to our area this morning. Shower will taper off later today with skies clearing up overnight. The next storm will arrive late Thursday with more Sierra snow and valley rain possible through early Friday. The weekend is also looking stormy, so if you have travel plans for the holiday weekend, be prepared for delays or chain controls over the mountain passes.
By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:25 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

