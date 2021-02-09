Advertisement

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday, June 12, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif.(Source: Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses
Reno Police badge
Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
Reno Police investigate after a cyclist was hit by a Jeep on Monday, Feb. 8.
Cyclist hit by vehicle

Latest News

While Utah law allows parents to opt their children out of portions of the curriculum based on...
Utah school rescinds option for Black History Month opt-out
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
Despite her own death, the teenager took precautions to save her 3-year-old cousin from...
Teen, 16, dies after crashing into tree while sledding with cousins
Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship