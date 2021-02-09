Reno Police searching for attempted robbery suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob a gas station convenience store Monday night. Officers were called to the Rainbow Market at the corner of Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a strong arm robbery.

Employees at the store told police that a man walked into the store and started taking items off the shelves. When the man went behind the store counter to reportedly grab more merchandise, an employee tried to stop him and intervened. Investigators say a fight broke out between the two men and the suspect eventually ran off. The employee suffered minor injuries. Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the incident, along with personal belongings that the suspect left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department.

