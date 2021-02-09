NDOT looking to improve Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NDOT is looking to make potential future improvements on Mount Rose Highway and the last day to give your feedback is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to Project Manager, Jae Pullen safety is a big concern. “The immediate concerns that we received is safety, high speeds along this corridor is a concern.” He said 80% of vehicles travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit on the highway. NDOT said between 2015 to 2019 there were 248 crashes.

Pullen said public feedback will help a study envision future traffic needs and potential improvements to provide for traffic accessibility and safety for all. “This will establish the speeds of the roadway, the geometrics, it may determine whether there should be a shared use path, bike lanes, sidewalks, it all depends on the type of vision, what this corridor needs in the future.”

NDOT said there’s been a lot of growth along the corridor. In 2014 there were 15,000 vehicles traveling day on the highway and in 2019 nearly 23,000.

Pullen said, “There has been a lot of development, in this area, and so we have seen a lot more traffic volumes occur and that is one of the reasons why we want to move forward with this corridor action plan.”

Potential improvements could take place between Geiger Grade to Douglas Fir Drive.

To submit your feedback click here.

