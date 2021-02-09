Keeping seniors employed during the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Coronavirus has affected every community, even more so our elderly community.

According to the state’s ‘Elder’s Count’ report from the Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD), the adult population of Nevada continues to grow at a higher rate in the United States.

The report focuses on a number of social issues surrounding older adults including access to healthcare, transportation, affordable housing and employment, which all have been impacted by COVID-19.

This leaves many seniors to either face the risk of exposure to the virus while working and resuming their normal routines or to stay home.

Keeping our seniors employed

According to AARP, during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers age 55 and older were 17 percent more likely to lose their jobs than employees who were just a few years younger.

Lynda Hascheff is a senior advocate, who helped compile data for our state’s report.

“Ninety percent of our older adults their main income source is social security and it doesn’t grow with inflation and it doesn’t adapt to the cost of increased rent,” said Hascheff. “The majority of the folks who are 65 and older continue to work for financial reasons, some social but mostly financial.”

Which is why the ADSD and other senior advocates are working to provide help to help keep our seniors employed as job competition continues to grow.

Cheyenne Pasquale is the planning chief from ADSD.

“We have the Workforce Investment Opportunities Act. We call it WIOA and this is a collaboration of programs that assist those in obtaining employment and maintaining employment,” added Pasquale. “As we transition to our new normal we know that people are going to need those technological skills and work remotely so those training skills that were offered is a nice shift in our service delivery model.”

The ultimate goal is to start a bigger conversation of how to address these social dilemma’s and help our seniors, as the pandemic has shined a bright light on a great need for resources.

Dena Schmidt is the administrator for the ADSD.

“In the report there’s a series of policy recommendations that came from the data and groups involved,” explained Schmidt. “What we really want people to understand is looking at those and what it means for Nevada to be a healthy aging community.”

