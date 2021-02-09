Advertisement

Kayaker rescued from 40-degree water at Lake Mead

A kayaker was rescued from Lake Mead on Wednesday.
A kayaker was rescued from Lake Mead on Wednesday.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A kayaker who became separated from his kayak in high winds on Lake Mead Wednesday was rescued after spending more than an hour in 40-degree water.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife attributed his survival, not only to the game wardens and National Park Service law enforcement rangers who rescued him, but also because he was wearing a life jacket.

NDOW said someone called 911 and reported the kayaker in the water. Officials saw him struggling about 500 yards from the shore near the fishing pier.

When the game wardens and park service rangers reached the man, they pulled him into the boat. He was treated for hypothermia.

“This was definitely a case of right-place, right-time,” said Game Warden Zachary Blackwood. “I was actually on land patrol that day, but because I was meeting with NPS on the boat launch, we were able to locate the victim and launch my boat pretty quickly. Having a ranger and a medic on the boat was also crucial in retrieving him and administering first aid quickly. It’s just one more example of how effective our partnership with the Park Service is here on Lake Mead.”

Officials said the victim spent a few hours warming on the boat harbor and refused any further treatment.

“The only reason this story didn’t end tragically is because this kayaker was wearing his life jacket,” said Blackwood. “I don’t care if you’re on a boat, kayak or a stand-up paddle board, you always, always wear a life jacket. You just never know what might happen.”

