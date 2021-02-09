Advertisement

Man injured in northwest Reno fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on Royal Drive in northwest Reno on February 9, 2021.
Firefighters respond to a fire on Royal Drive in northwest Reno on February 9, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One man was hurt in a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning at a home in northwest Reno. The fire was reported in a carport at a home on Royal Drive around 3:30 a.m. By the time fire crews arrived, it had spread into the attic.

Firefighters say a man was injured getting out of the house and was taken to the hospital. A dog made it out of the house safely.

The fire was knocked down in about 40 minutes. Crews were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Investigators are still working to determine how it started.

