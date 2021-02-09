Construction underway on Nevada Cares Campus near spaghetti bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last pitch has long since been thrown at the old Governor’s Bowl baseball field near the spaghetti bowl.

“It’s something that has been desperately needed for years,” said Jon Humbert of the City of Reno.

Humbert is talking about the Nevada Cares Campus, a project that aims to help solve a long time problem.

“When you have folks living near power transformers or the train tracks, those are very dangerous places to be, and we simply can’t have people living around those areas,” Humbert said.

The state approved the sale of the 5.1 acres at the Governor’s Bowl on November 9th, a purchase that was only possible due to the federal funding from the CARES Act.

“If there is any silver lining whatsoever at all with the pandemic, it is that this site is now an opportunity for everybody,” he explained.

The site will feature a homeless services area where the ballpark sits, and a shelter behind what was once a vehicle storage facility.

The shelter is expected to be finished by April.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.