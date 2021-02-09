City of Reno hosting drive-in double feature under the stars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is partnering with Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to bring ‘Cinema Under the Stars’, a drive-in movie experience, to the community on Friday and Saturday, February 12th and 13th. The feature film will start at 6 p.m. each night at the Proposed Nature Study Area, which is located at 6800 Pembroke Drive in Reno.

Cinema Under the Stars is a free, socially distanced event. It will be a 2-night, drive-in double feature of Mama Mia and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. There will also be concession stands and snack booths set up. Space is limited to 50 cars each night. Click here to sign up for the event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.