Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for restaurant burglary suspects

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two commercial burglary suspects. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an alarm at ‘The Good Life’ at 1480 North Carson Street around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived at the restaurant they discovered evidence of a burglary. Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men damaging cash registers, slot machines and an ATM. Investigators say the two suspects left on foot going north on Curry Street toward Long Street carrying a cash register drawer.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white strips on the sleeves. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900

