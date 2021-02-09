Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him...
An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.(Source: KTRK, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses
Reno Police badge
Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise
Reno Police investigates a robbery attempt at the Rainbow Market at Vassar and Kietzke.
Reno Police searching for attempted robbery suspect
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, rejecting GOP arguments
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
Obama-inspired sneakers on sale for $25,000
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76