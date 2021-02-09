$136 million bet in Nevada on Super Bowl LV

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board has released its initial report on the Super Bowl betting.

Nevada’s 184 sports books took in $136,096,460 in bets on the game in which Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9.

The casinos won $12,574,125 which is 9.2% of the wagers.

The casino win is down from 12.1% for the 2020 game when Kansas City beat San Francisco.

Year Wagers Casino Win Win % Game Result 2021 $136,096,460 $12,574,125 9.2% Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 2020 $154,679,241 $18,774,148 12.1% Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 2019 $145,939,025 $10,780,319 7.4% New England 13, Los Angeles 3 2018 $158,586,934 $1,170,432 0.7% Philadelphia 41, New England 33 2017 $138,480,136 $10,937,826 7.9% New England 34, Atlanta 28 2016 $132,545,587 $13,314,539 10.1% Denver 24, Carolina 10 2015 $115,986,086 $3,261,066 2.8% New England 28, Seattle 24 2014 $119,400,822 $19,673,960 16.5% Seattle 43, Denver 8 2013 $98,936,798 $7,206,460 7.3% Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 2012 $93,899,840 $5,064,470 5.4% NY Giants 21, New England 17

