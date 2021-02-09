$136 million bet in Nevada on Super Bowl LV
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board has released its initial report on the Super Bowl betting.
Nevada’s 184 sports books took in $136,096,460 in bets on the game in which Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9.
The casinos won $12,574,125 which is 9.2% of the wagers.
The casino win is down from 12.1% for the 2020 game when Kansas City beat San Francisco.
|Year
|Wagers
|Casino Win
|Win %
|Game Result
|2021
|$136,096,460
|$12,574,125
|9.2%
|Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
|2020
|$154,679,241
|$18,774,148
|12.1%
|Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
|2019
|$145,939,025
|$10,780,319
|7.4%
|New England 13, Los Angeles 3
|2018
|$158,586,934
|$1,170,432
|0.7%
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|2017
|$138,480,136
|$10,937,826
|7.9%
|New England 34, Atlanta 28
|2016
|$132,545,587
|$13,314,539
|10.1%
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|2015
|$115,986,086
|$3,261,066
|2.8%
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|2014
|$119,400,822
|$19,673,960
|16.5%
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|2013
|$98,936,798
|$7,206,460
|7.3%
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|2012
|$93,899,840
|$5,064,470
|5.4%
|NY Giants 21, New England 17
