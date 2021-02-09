Advertisement

$136 million bet in Nevada on Super Bowl LV

By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board has released its initial report on the Super Bowl betting.

Nevada’s 184 sports books took in $136,096,460 in bets on the game in which Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9.

The casinos won $12,574,125 which is 9.2% of the wagers.

The casino win is down from 12.1% for the 2020 game when Kansas City beat San Francisco.

YearWagersCasino WinWin %Game Result
2021$136,096,460$12,574,1259.2%Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
2020$154,679,241$18,774,14812.1%Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
2019$145,939,025$10,780,3197.4%New England 13, Los Angeles 3
2018$158,586,934$1,170,4320.7%Philadelphia 41, New England 33
2017$138,480,136$10,937,8267.9%New England 34, Atlanta 28
2016$132,545,587$13,314,53910.1%Denver 24, Carolina 10
2015$115,986,086$3,261,0662.8%New England 28, Seattle 24
2014$119,400,822$19,673,96016.5%Seattle 43, Denver 8
2013$98,936,798$7,206,4607.3%Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
2012$93,899,840$5,064,4705.4%NY Giants 21, New England 17

